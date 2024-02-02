IPS officer from Karnataka arrested in Tamil Nadu, released on bail 

February 02, 2024 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka-cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Arun Rangarajan has been arrested in an assault case by the Gobi police in Erode, Tamil Nadu. He was arrested on January 31 and was later released on bail.

Mr. Rangarajan, a 2012-batch IPS officer, is posted as Superintendent of Police, Internal Security Division, Kalaburagi.

Assistant sub-inspector of police Sujatha, also posted in Kalaburagi, lodged a complaint against Mr. Rangarajan alleging that he had assaulted her when the duo had been to Tamil Nadu. She has allegedly sustained multiple injuries.

The duo was involved in another case in March 2023. Ms. Sujatha’s husband and head constable Kanteppa had lodged a complaint alleging that the IPS officer had an illicit relationship with his wife and when he caught them, Mr. Rangarajan threatened and assaulted him. He had also alleged that the IPS officer had held his wife captive and sexually assaulted her. However, Ms. Sujatha had, in her statement, denied sexual assault.

Sources said Mr. Rangarajan and Ms. Sujatha had been to the former’s home town in Tamil Nadu where she has now alleged that he physically assaulted her.

Mr. Rangarajan has been absent from work without any authorisation for over a week now, sources said. The Karnataka State police have recommended for his suspension, but the government is yet to act on it.

