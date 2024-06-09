GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IPR Cell inaugurated in Belagavi; VTU, KSCST sign MoU

Published - June 09, 2024 06:49 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
VTU V-C S. Vidyashankar and KSCST executive secretary U.T. Vijay exchanging MoU on Intellectual Property Rights Cell at VTU in Belagavi.

VTU V-C S. Vidyashankar and KSCST executive secretary U.T. Vijay exchanging MoU on Intellectual Property Rights Cell at VTU in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology (KSCST) executive secretary U.T. Vijay inaugurated the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Cell at Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) in Belagavi on Friday. The cell has been established with the technical support of the KSCST.

Dr. Vijay said that legal protection of new creations encourages the commitment of additional resources for further innovation.

“The promotion and protection of intellectual property spurs economic growth, creates new jobs and industries and enhances the quality and enjoyment of life. An efficient and equitable intellectual property system can help all countries to realize intellectual property’s potential as a catalyst for economic development and social and cultural well-being. The intellectual property system helps strike a balance between the interests of innovators and public interest providing an environment in which creativity and invention can flourish for the benefit of all,” he said.

He asked VTU and affiliated colleges to protect IPRs of students and faculty members.

VTU Vice-Chancellor Vidyashankar S. said that this IPR Cell will work with all affiliated colleges and assist in filing patents, IP registrations and commercialization possibilities and avenues.

“Such platforms are necessary to have a sustainable society and to build a self-reliant society or country in the world. We must understand that the creativity or innovative thinking ability of a student has the potential to bring students from classrooms to the board room through start-ups. We should create state-of-the-art infrastructure that promotes creativity,” he said.

“India aspires to become a 5 trillion dollar economy and Viksit Bharat by 2047. To reach the mark, it needs to evolve systems and mechanisms to convert the present demographic dividend of young talented generation into high quality technical human resource capable of doing cutting edge research and innovation and deep-tech entrepreneurship. At the same time, we should improve the manufacturing sector by developing indigenous technologies,” he said.

An MoU between VTU and KSCST was signed. A workshop on IPR was conducted for faculty members and research scholars.

VTU Registrar B.E. Rangaswamy and others were present.

