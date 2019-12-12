IPR cell inaugurated at Sharnbasva varsity campus

IPR expert and consultant to Karnataka State Council of Science and Technology (KSCST) Vivek Anand Sagar inaugurated a Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) cell established by (KSCST) at the Sharnbasva University campus here on Thursday.
The cell will help the faculty and students to file patent applications for their research works and will also conduct regular training sessions.
Mr Sagar, who is attached to the Patent Information Centre of KSCST at Bengaluru, said that the cell will also conduct patent audit in all the departments once in three months and encourage students to take up the research activities.
The cell has been established as part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the university and KSCST.
The MoU was signed by Mr. Sagar on behalf of KSCST and Anilkumar Bidve, Registrar, on behalf of the university.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.