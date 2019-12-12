Karnataka

IPR cell inaugurated at Sharnbasva varsity campus

IPR expert and consultant to Karnataka State Council of Science and Technology (KSCST) Vivek Anand Sagar inaugurated a Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) cell established by (KSCST) at the Sharnbasva University campus here on Thursday.

The cell will help the faculty and students to file patent applications for their research works and will also conduct regular training sessions.

Mr Sagar, who is attached to the Patent Information Centre of KSCST at Bengaluru, said that the cell will also conduct patent audit in all the departments once in three months and encourage students to take up the research activities.

The cell has been established as part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the university and KSCST.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Sagar on behalf of KSCST and Anilkumar Bidve, Registrar, on behalf of the university.

