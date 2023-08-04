HamberMenu
IPPTA event at CSIR-CFTRI concludes in Mysuru

The two-day annual seminar where representatives from the paper industry from across India and experts discussed replacements for single-use plastic by paper with emphasis on food packaging

August 04, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of erstwhile Mysuru royal family, was felicitated at the valedictory of a zonal seminar organised by the Indian Pulp and Paper Technical Association at CSIR-CFTRI in Mysuru on Friday, August 4.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of erstwhile Mysuru royal family, was felicitated at the valedictory of a zonal seminar organised by the Indian Pulp and Paper Technical Association at CSIR-CFTRI in Mysuru on Friday, August 4. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The two-day zonal seminar organised by the Indian Pulp and Paper Technical Association (IPPTA) in association with the CSIR-CFTRI in Mysuru, on the topic “Replacing single-use plastic by paper with emphasis on food packaging”, concluded on Friday, August 4.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of erstwhile Mysuru royal family, who was the chief guest at the valedictory, addressed the gathering that comprised of technocrats, scientists, representatives from the paper industry and experts. IPPTA President Ganesh Bhadti, Secretary General M.K. Goyal and Chief Scientist Rajeshwar Matche were present.

After Thursday’s panel discussion and technical sessions, the day two of the seminar had two technical sessions where invited speakers shared their thoughts on the subject.

The sessions included sustainable barriers for packaging – opportunities and challenges; a colorimetric paper-based time temperature indicator for monitoring spoilage/freshness of packed chicken meat; replacement of single-use plastic by paper products in food packaging and so on.

Tanuja Abburi, DEI Leader Amazon, Asia Pacific/India/Latin America, who was an invited speaker, addressed a special session on “Out of the box thinking to encourage innovation at the workplace.”

At the concluding session, best paper awards were announced and presented by the dignitaries.

