IPL should be cancelled, says former cricketer and MLC Prakash Rathod

Following the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, former cricketer and Congress MLC Prakash K. Rathod has demanded the cancellation of the ongoing Indian Premier League.

He urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Karnataka State Cricket Association to cancel the event and also asked the Karnataka government to ban all sporting activity till the COVID-19 situation improves.

The MLC also said it was shocking that seven members of the women’s hockey team camped at the Sports Authority of India had tested positive.