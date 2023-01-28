IPC, Cr.PC being amended to make forensic evidence mandatory: Amit Shah

January 28, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The government would amend IPC (Indian Penal Code) and Cr.PC (Criminal Procedure Code) to make consideration of forensic evidence a mandatory requirement in adjudication of criminal offences, Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah said on Saturday.

He was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for the campus of National Forensic Sciences University on the premises of University of Agricultural Sciences in Dharwad on Saturday.

New techniques

The Home Minister said as criminals were using new techniques and ways for various offences, forensic evidences had become crucial for containing crimes and also detecting criminals.

“There is a need for making policy changes to check crimes and also for detection. The investigations have to be carried out based on forensic sciences. Already, forensic evidence is must for offences attracting imprisonment over six years and we will amend IPC and Cr.PC to make mandatory consideration of forensic evidences,” he said.

Mr. Shah said: “The National Forensic Sciences University will work towards encouraging academic learning of forensic sciences along with study of applied behavioural sciences. The university will produce forensic experts. It will disseminate knowledge on cyber security, digital crime, DNA forensics, food and farm forensic sciences, artificial intelligence. The university will groom highest number of forensic experts.”

NCRB database

Mr. Shah said that the university would not only provide employment to youths but also help in containing crimes effectively. Already agreements had been signed with 70 countries. Finger prints of 1.5 crore criminals had been recorded in the National Crime Records Bureau and it would help in identifying and nabbing criminals, he said.

Mr. Bommai said that a forensic sciences university was the need of the hour as it would enable grooming of forensic experts through institutional and research set up along with crime detection. The new campus of the university would be another feather in the cap for Dharwad and would benefit several States in the country, he said. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal, and Mines Pralhad Joshi said that soon classes for various courses would start at the university.