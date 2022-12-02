IOE seminar on industries from today

December 02, 2022 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Institute of Engineers will organise a national seminar, Industries 4.0, on various issues related to industries and commerce, in Udyambag Industrial Area in Belagavi on Saturday and Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Resource persons from across the country will present papers on various issues such as technology, human resources, challenges before industries, government policies, taxation and others.

VTU Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar will be the chief guest. KLE Society chairman Prabhakar Kore will deliver a lecture on the future of industry. Member of Parliament Mangala Angadi and Member of Legislative Assembly Abhay Patil, Foundry Cluster chairman Ram Bhandari and others will be present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Several hundred delegates are expected to participate in the fourth edition of the seminar, IOE president Ramesh Jangal told journalists in Belagavi on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US