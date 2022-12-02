  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup: South Korea beats Portugal 2-1, but both qualify for last 16

IOE seminar on industries from today

December 02, 2022 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Institute of Engineers will organise a national seminar, Industries 4.0, on various issues related to industries and commerce, in Udyambag Industrial Area in Belagavi on Saturday and Sunday.

Resource persons from across the country will present papers on various issues such as technology, human resources, challenges before industries, government policies, taxation and others.

VTU Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar will be the chief guest. KLE Society chairman Prabhakar Kore will deliver a lecture on the future of industry. Member of Parliament Mangala Angadi and Member of Legislative Assembly Abhay Patil, Foundry Cluster chairman Ram Bhandari and others will be present.

Several hundred delegates are expected to participate in the fourth edition of the seminar, IOE president Ramesh Jangal told journalists in Belagavi on Thursday.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.