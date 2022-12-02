IOE seminar on industries from today

December 02, 2022 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - Belagavi

The Institute of Engineers will organise a national seminar, Industries 4.0, on various issues related to industries and commerce, in Udyambag Industrial Area in Belagavi on Saturday and Sunday.

Resource persons from across the country will present papers on various issues such as technology, human resources, challenges before industries, government policies, taxation and others.

VTU Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar will be the chief guest. KLE Society chairman Prabhakar Kore will deliver a lecture on the future of industry. Member of Parliament Mangala Angadi and Member of Legislative Assembly Abhay Patil, Foundry Cluster chairman Ram Bhandari and others will be present.

Several hundred delegates are expected to participate in the fourth edition of the seminar, IOE president Ramesh Jangal told journalists in Belagavi on Thursday.