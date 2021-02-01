IOCL cyclothon creates awareness on fuel conservation in Ballari

Superintendent of Police Saidulu Adavath flagging off the cyclothon organised by IOCL in Ballari on Sunday.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on conserving fuel by avoiding fossil fuel-driven vehicles at least for one day in a month, Ballari Divisional Office of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) conducted a Cyclothon in Ballari on Sunday to propagate the importance of fuel conservation and efficient energy utilisation. The event was part of various monthly mass awareness activities under SAKSHAM (Sanrakshan Kshamta Mahotsav) – 2021 which is being held in association with Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA).

The cyclothon was flagged off by Ballari Superintendent of Police Saidulu Adavath, in the presence of A. Srikanth, Chief Divisional Retail Sales Manager, IOCL, Ballari Division, and other officials.

A fuel conservation pledge was administered to the participants followed by a bicycle rally on the streets of the city, carrying placards with messages on fuel conservation.

Public, especially students, Ballari Cycling Club members, participated in large numbers with enthusiasm.

Mr. Adavath addressed the gathering on the importance of fuel conservation and efficient energy utilisation and appreciated the efforts made by IOCL in spreading the awareness in this connection.