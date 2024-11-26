 />

‘Involving oneself in sports activities will help in building a good personality’

South Zone Inter University Women’s Badminton Tournament 2024-25 begins at SDMCET in Dharwad

Published - November 26, 2024 08:43 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Vice-Chancellor of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, S. Vidhyashankar has said that involving oneself in sports activities will help in building a good personality.

Inaugurating the South Zone Inter University Women’s Badminton Tournament 2024-25 at SDM College of Engineering and Technology (SDMCET) in Dharwad on Tuesday, he said that by involving in sports activities one can also stay away from bad habits and focus on self-improvement.

Prof. Vidyashankar said that involvement in sports will help students excel in their chosen field of interest by honing their skills. He lauded the efforts made by SDMCET for the smooth conduct of the tournament.

Principal of SDMCET Ramesh L. Chakrasali welcomed the gathering and spoke about the achievements of the institution.

Speaking about the tournament, Dean, Student Welfare, V.K. Parvati said that over 500 students from more than 80 universities from six States in South India are participating in the event.

Secretary of SDME Society Jeevandhar Kumar emphasised on the values of a sound body and mind.

Badminton player and ophthalmologist Mridula Prabhu and general manager of Canara Bank M. Vijaykumar were present.

Presiding over the inaugural session, Vice-Chancellor of SDM University Niranjan Kumar said that sports culture helps in the professional development of an individual. He quoted the example of how different exercises help a surgeon go through long hours of surgery.

