Involve pvt. sector in vaccine administration, says Premji

Wipro Ltd. chairman Azim Premji urged the Centre to involve private parties in the administration of vaccine for COVID-19.

“The government is doing its best. Administering vaccine to a large population is the key requirement. There is a possibility that with the involvement of private parties vaccine can be administered at a cost of around ₹400 per shot. About 500 million population can be covered in 60 days,” he added.

He was speaking at an interaction with Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday.

Mr. Premji said the current hybrid model of a large workforce working from home and a small workforce in office could go well beyond the pandemic times.

Working model

“The hybrid model has brought inclusive growth, driving better participation and greater flexibility to women. About 90% of the IT workforce continues to work from home even today,” he said.