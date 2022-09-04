Investments proposals worth ₹2,750.55 crore cleared

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 04, 2022 00:36 IST

The State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC), headed by Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh R. Nirani on Saturday cleared a total of 53 investment proposals worth ₹2,750.55 crore, promising 8,619 jobs.

In the 134th SLSWCC meeting held at the Karnataka Udyog Mitra office, nine investment proposals above ₹50 crore were approved and these proposals would invest around ₹1,670.69 crore with 4,308 employment opportunities.

Mr. Nirani said 41 investment proposals had promised to invest over ₹1,062 crore with 4,311 jobs.

Major investment proposals cleared were Ukem Agri Infra Ltd. (₹497.95 crore), Sundari Sugars Ltd. (₹402.24 crore), Everest Industries (₹187 crore), Koppal Toys Moulding Co. Pvt. Ltd. (₹131.94 crore), Aequs Consumer Products (₹118.27 crore), and KRBL Ltd. (₹110.25 crore), Aequs Toys (₹72.58 crore), Hella Infra Market (₹71.66 crore), and Savitri Plyboard (₹49.86 crore).

