Investments of ₹34,432.46 crore cleared

The 59th meeting of the State High-Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC) meeting headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and vice-chairman and Industries Minister Murugesh R. Nirani on Friday approved 18 investment projects with a total investment of ₹34,432.46 crore.

The investments are expected to create employment for about 48,850 persons.

Among the companies, the SHLCC cleared Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd.’s investment proposal of ₹3,661.5 crore at Bidadi industrial area. The company planned to produce passenger cars and diversified product profile of hybrid technology vehicles along with ICE vehicles.

The project would create employment opportunities to 3,254 persons, sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said.

It also cleared additional investment of ₹775.35 crore of Renuka Sugars for setting up ethanol project and ₹270.36 crore investment of a cooperative sugar factory headed by Chidananda Prabhu Kore to set up an ethanol plant.

Projects in the field aerospace, semi-conductor steel and automobile sector were cleared, said a press release.