Investments of ₹2.1 lakh crore on day one of Global Investors’ Meet

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 02, 2022 22:55 IST

Karnataka, on the first day of the Global Investors’ Meet, has raked in investments of ₹2.1 lakh crore, garnering almost half of its target of ₹5 lakh crore. The total proposal received is worth ₹8 lakh crore, said Industries Minister Murugesh R. Nirani.

Wednesday’s top investor was Vedanta with ₹80,000 crore to set up renewable energy projects in the State. ABC Cleantech invested ₹50,000 crore to start ventures in green hydrogen and derivatives; Airtel invested ₹15,000 crore to scale up telecom infrastructure while its rival Reliance Jio Infocomm invested ₹11,000 crore.

O2 Power has also invested ₹1,000 crore in green hydrogen and derivatives; Epsilon ₹9,000 crore in electronics semiconductor and design business; AGP City Gas ₹8,000 crore in infrastructure and industrial parks; Leap Green Energy ₹7,500 crore in renewable energy; Suncatcher Renewables ₹4,500 crore also in electronics semiconductor and design, and Dalmia Cement (Bharat) pumped in ₹3,000 crore to set up infrastructure and industrial parks in the State.

“We are extremely confident of exceeding our target, as we are seeing good conversion,’‘ said Mr. Nirani. According to the Minister, a large number of global corporations, especially the ones focused on power, mining, manufacturing, engineering, electronics, chip manufacturing, semiconductor etc, are very keen on investing in the State or expanding their existing businesses here.

