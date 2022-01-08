Investment proposals worth ₹4,236 cr. cleared

The Industries Department has approved 87 industrial projects worth ₹4,236.26 crore that would generate jobs for over 12,251 persons in the State. The 128th State Level Single Window Clearance Committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Murugesh R. Nirani, Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries, cleared these projects.

The committee has considered and approved 13 important large and medium size industrial projects with investment of more than ₹50 crore. These projects worth₹ 2,986.80 crore are expected to create employment opportunities for 4,660 persons in the state.

Also, 74 new projects with investment of more than ₹15 crore and less than ₹50 crore each were cleared. And these projects worth ₹1249.46 crore would generate jobs for 7,591 people in the state.

In all, total investments of ₹ 4,236.26 crore with employment potential for 12,251 people were cleared.

Among new investments approved are M/s Tecchren Batteries Private Limited – ₹480 crore, employment – 200; a ₹340 crore project by M/s Neotrex Steel Private Limited with employment potential for 150 persons; ₹313.20 crore investment by M/s Siemens Healthcare Pvt Ltd with 270 jobs; ₹306.82 crore project by M/s Supreme Sugars Private Limited with an estimated job creation for 315 persons; ₹276 crore project by M/s Pawan Shakti Papers Private Limited with employment generation for 1000 people; ₹276 crore investment by M/s Tantia Papers Private Limited, employment – 1,000 and ₹210 crore investment by M/s SATS Food Solutions India Private Limited which is expected to create 310 jobs.