Murugha Mutt seer case: Investigation will reveal truth, says CM

Yediyurappa says allegations against Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru are false

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 28, 2022 21:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Chief Minister and BJP’s Parliamentary Board member B.S. Yediyurappa rallied behind Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who has been accused of sexually harassing minor girls, by terming the allegations as false, while Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was cautious by saying that investigation will reveal the truth.

Mr. Yediyurappa, prominent leader of the Lingayat community, on Sunday claimed that a false case has been lodged against the seer. “It is a planned conspiracy and there is no truth in the allegations. Truth will come out after investigation,” he said.

He said that the seer has won the hearts of people by contributing to religious, education, and health sectors. “Those who know Murugha mutt well cannot make such allegations against the seer. I believe he is innocent and I am confident that he will come out of this,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, Mr. Bommai refused to comment on the ongoing investigation against the seer and said the investigation will reveal the truth.

He told reporters in Bengaluru that the police have been given full freedom and truth will come out after investigation. “This is an important case. A case under POCSO Act has been registered, and a case of kidnap has been filed in Chitradurga. The police are investigating both,” the Chief Minister said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Bommai said that it would be inappropriate to speak on the case or pass a judgment when police are investigating.

Meanwhile, the Mysuru district committee of AIDSO has sought an impartial investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment made against the seer, said Chandrakala, secretary of AIDSO Mysuru district committee. The incident should be thoroughly investigated and stringent punishment should be meted to all guilty, she said while adding that the government should ensure that the law takes its own course without any influence from outside.

Regarding the Idgah Maidan issue in Chamarajpet, Mr. Bommai clarified that there is no confusion and the Revenue Minister has held meetings with officials over celebrating Ganeshotsava there. “Currently, applications are being reviewed and a decision would be taken soon.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app