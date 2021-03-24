Investigation team serves one more notice on woman

Bengaluru

24 March 2021 02:21 IST

The Special Investigation Team officials probing the Ramesh Jarkiholi CD case on Tuesday issued one more notice to the woman who features in the CD with the former Minister. The woman continues to remain missing.

The police say they are unable to trace her even after 21 days since the CD emerged.

This the the fifth notice issued by SIT to her on her email id and WhatsApp number, requesting her to cooperate with the investigation and appear before them for questioning.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile the SIT officials questioned the family members of the woman to ascertain her whereabouts.

The SIT have so far questioned many people associated with the woman to track her down