Investigation is still on in both cases against Murugha Sharanaru: Superintendent of Police

ADVERTISEMENT

Superintendent of Police of Chitradurga K. Parashuram has said that statements of the victims, their parents and witnesses have already been recorded in connection with the two cases filed against Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru and others in the sexual harassment case. And, investigation is still on to collect further evidence and documents.

Speaking to presspersons in Chitradurga on Monday, he said that in the first case of sexual harassment of two minor girls by the prime accused in the case has been filed before the Second Additional District and Sessions Court in Chitradurga and the CC number is awaited.

“The investigation of the first case filed by two minor girls has been partially completed and based on the outcome of investigation, charge-sheet was filed against accused no 1 Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, accused no 2 hostel warden Rashmi and accused no 4 manager of the mutt Paramashivaiah on October 27. Investigation of the involvement of accused no 3 (a minor) and accused no 5 Gangadharaiah is continuing,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regarding the second case against the seer, he said that the statements of the victims and their mother have already been recorded and investigation is under way to collect further evidence.

To a query whether the number of victims will rise, Mr. Parashuram said that as Odanadi Seva Samsthe of Mysuru had filed the complaint, the police called samsthe head Stanley to the office on November 2 to collect further information on victims.

Based on the information provided by the samsthe, investigation teams went to collect further information on victims. However, they were not available and this has been communicated to the samsthe. Further investigation will also be carried out in coordination with the organisation, he said.

Regarding the death of a girl who stayed in the mutt, Mr. Parashuram said that upon investigation, it has been found that the girl died after a fall from a train and it was an accident in Hindupur limits. He said that many other issues are still being investigated and he will not be able to share the details.

To another query, he said that he has not received any direction from the government seeking a report on the mutt. He also appealed to the public to come directly to the police if they have any information on the case or any other related issues and they will maintain all secrecy.

Govt. seeks report

Following a direction from the government on the administration of the mutt and the functioning of the educational institutions run by the Murugha (Brihan) Mutt of Chitradurga, Deputy Commissioner of Chitradurga Divya Prabhu G.R.G. on Saturday began the process of collecting information.

According to sources, the Deputy Commissioner has received an instruction from the Revenue Department seeking a report on the Chinmuladri Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra Trust and SJM Vidyapeetha. On Saturday, the Deputy Commissioner visited the mutt and sought documents and other details from the mutt. She also visited Chandravalli PU College which is run by SJM Vidyapeetha and sought details on its functioning, salary and recruitment and other details.

It may be recalled that members of Veerashaiva Lingayat community led by the former Minister H. Ekanthaiah have mounted pressure on the government seeking removal of Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru from the religious chair and appointment of a new seer to the peetha. The seer of the mutt is in judicial custody after his arrest under provisions of POCSO Act.