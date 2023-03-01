Investigation is imperative on fintech firms offering loans via apps that are allegedly controlled by Chinese using forged documents: HC

March 01, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The conduct of investigation would be imperative on the operations of certain fintech companies which offer loans through digital platforms including via mobile phone apps, allegedly being controlled by Chinese entities or individuals from China using forged documents, in the interest of national security and safety of citizens, said the High Court of Karnataka.

“The investigation would be imperative, as any effort of any neighbouring nation to destabilise this country, either economically or otherwise, by any method which would touch upon the security of the nation and safety of its citizens, cannot be turned a blind eye to,” the court said.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna made these observations while dismissing a petition filed by Kochi-based Inditrade Fincorp Ltd., a fintech company offering digital micro-loans to borrowers/customers.

The company had questioned the legality of freezing of its bank account by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the investigations taken up against several companies offering digital payment gateway services.

Unable to bear harassment

“It is in public domain that several borrowers have committed suicide unable to bear the harassments of the representatives of such loan apps. The office-bearers of several of these companies which control and operate such mobile loan apps are said to be entities of China or individuals from China sitting as directors of such mobile loan apps. Therefore, it becomes necessary for an investigation, in the least to be conducted of any such company who would operate such loan apps and has transactions between each other,” the court observed.

It is germane to notice that there is huge proliferation of mobile loan apps and their modus operandi is in public domain and the operation is alleged to be this way - a gullible borrower is given a call and is lured into, for getting a small loan without any documentation, the court pointed out.

The court said that all that the borrowers are informed is that they should download the loan app and give access to the contents of the smartphone, and a small-time borrower desirous of getting money without documentation would grab at the opportunity and accept every condition and give access to his smartphone.

It is then the trouble crops up when the representatives of such mobile loan apps/companies begin to haunt the borrower threatening leakage of contents in the smartphone while seeking repayment, the court said, while pointing that it is alleged in some cases that repayment sought is 16 to 20 times more than what a borrower has to repay in equated monthly instalments.

15 FIRs

The ED had initiated investigation acting on 15 First Information Reports (FIRs) registered by the Cyber Crime police, Bangalore city, against several entities offering loans through mobile apps on the complaints of indulging in extortion and harassment of their customers.

On conducting search and seizure operation against payment gateways– Razorpay Software Pvt. Ltd., Cashfree Payments India Pvt. Ltd., Paytm Payment Services Ltd., and Fast App Technology Pvt. Ltd. - the ED had found names of 111 entities, allegedly controlled/operated by citizens of China who have gained access by using forged documents of Indians and by making few Indians as contractors of those entities.

The ED had said that petitioner company signed service contract, which was subsequently terminated, with Waterelephant Technologies Pvt. Ltd., several of its directors are said to be Chinese, and was using the service of two of the five payment gateways being investigated.