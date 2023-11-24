HamberMenu
Investigation into murder of granite merchant in Hassan handed over CID

November 24, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

ADGP (Law and Order) R. Hitendra has handed over the investigation into the murder of granite merchant Krishne Gowda to the Criminal Investigation Department.

Krishne Gowda was murdered on August 9 near his granite firm at the Industrial Layout on the outskirts of Hassan city. He had identified himself with the JD(S) and was a close associate of former minister H.D. Revanna.

The Hassan Rural Police had registered the case and investigated it. So far, the police have arrested 10 accused in the case. However, two main accused in the case remained absconding. Considering the delay in arresting the prime accused, the ADGP handed over the case to the CID through a communication to the Hassan SP and DGP of the CID on November 23.

The officer has instructed the Hassan SP to send the case file to the CID immediately. He also requested that the DG of CID arrange to take up further investigation into the case.

