Invest Karnataka-2025 in Bengaluru from Feb. 12 to 14

The State government has decided to hold Invest Karnataka-2025, a global investors’ summit in Bengaluru from February 12 to 14, for attracting investments to diverse sectors of the State economy.

A Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday, sanctioned an additional ₹15 crore for holding the investors’ meet at Palace Grounds in the city. Already ₹75 crore had been sanctioned for the purpose.

Briefing on the decisions taken at the Cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil said at least 10 to 12 months were required for preparations and holding the meet.

The services of Boston Consulting Group India Private Ltd. will be sought for bringing investments to the State, by paying fees of ₹21 crore, including GST.

The firm would act as a knowledge partner to the government and work out strategies for attracting investment to the State, both from global and domestic investors.

A delegation, led by Industries Minister M.B. Patil participated in the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum at Davos in Switzerland in January for attracting investment in various sectors of the economy.