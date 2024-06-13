GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Invest Karnataka-2025 in Bengaluru from Feb. 12 to 14

The services of Boston Consulting Group India Pvt. Ltd. will be sought for bringing investments to the State, by paying fees of ₹21 crore

Published - June 13, 2024 08:46 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
H.K. Patil

H.K. Patil | Photo Credit: file photo

The State government has decided to hold Invest Karnataka-2025, a global investors’ summit in Bengaluru from February 12 to 14, for attracting investments to diverse sectors of the State economy.

A Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday, sanctioned an additional ₹15 crore for holding the investors’ meet at Palace Grounds in the city. Already ₹75 crore had been sanctioned for the purpose.

Briefing on the decisions taken at the Cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil said at least 10 to 12 months were required for preparations and holding the meet.

The services of Boston Consulting Group India Private Ltd. will be sought for bringing investments to the State, by paying fees of ₹21 crore, including GST.

The firm would act as a knowledge partner to the government and work out strategies for attracting investment to the State, both from global and domestic investors.

A delegation, led by Industries Minister M.B. Patil participated in the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum at Davos in Switzerland in January for attracting investment in various sectors of the economy.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.