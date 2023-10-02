Invest in your home State, Patil urges Kannadiga entrepreneurs in U.S.

October 02, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

M.B. Patil, Minister for Large & Medium Industries & Infrastructure Development, who is currently on a 12-day business exploratory tour with his officials to the United States, called on the Kannada associations in America to invest in Karnataka.

Participating in a cultural event organised by Naavu Vishwa Kannadigaru Association (NAVIKA) in Dallas, Mr. Patil urged over 100 entrepreneurs present at the event to consider investments back in their home State.

“Your hospitality and support have touched my heart deeply and I am truly humbled by the warm reception. Together, we can achieve great things,’‘ he encouraged the Kannadiga entrepreneurs.

NAVIKA is a non-profit organisation promoting Karnataka’s cultural heritage in the U.S. The event was attended by several industry leaders along with John Keating, Mayor of Frisco, a city in Texas and part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.

NAVIKA president Manju Rao, executive committee member Gowri Shankar, Ann Anderson, vice-chair, Public Art, Frisco City, Gopal of Frisco School District Trustee, Angelia Pelham, Deputy Mayor of Frisco City and Tony Singh, City Council member were also present at the event.

The Minister-led delegation also participated at a luncheon meeting with Consul General of India D.C. Manjunath at Houston, Texas, on Sunday.

