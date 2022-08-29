Inundation of low-lying areas in Mysuru abutting lakes raises concern

Frequent inundation of low-lying areas in Mysuru abutting Lingambudhi lake and a few other areas came up for discussion in the flood damage assessment meeting held here on Monday.

MLA G.T. Deve Gowda said that in the past, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) had created sites on storm-water drains or Raja Kaluves most of which are encroached upon and unless a solution was found to divert natural flow of water, flooding would be a recurring issue in Mysuru.

He said many discussions have been held in the past with regard to storm-water drain encroachment and suggested the constitution of an expert committee to come out with feasible solutions or action plans lest people in low-lying areas and areas abutting various lakes and other water bodies continue to suffer.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham said that there was inundation in Dattagalli where water from the Lingambudhi lake had flooded the roads near a school while a similar situation existed at KSRTC Layout in Srirampura and a few other places. He said though there was an action plan, Lingambudhi lake belonged to the Forest Department as it was a reserve forest and hence works could not be undertaken by the MUDA due to technical issues.

MLA S.R. Mahesh said storm-water drainage works on the lake periphery should be undertaken by MUDA while any civil works pertaining to construction of a retaining wall etc. could be entrusted to the Forest Department. However, the DC pointed out that MUDA cannot take up any works in private layouts coming under its jurisdiction but the issue could be resolved at the government level as it pertained to storm-water drains.

Incidentally, members of the Mysore Grahakara Parishat had urged the DC in July this year to constitute an expert committee to thrash out a solution to the encroachment of Poornaiah canal which is a feeder canal to the Kukkarahalli lake. The recent rains had resulted in widespread havoc in residential areas as the canal has been encroached upon for many years. The MGP had sought constituting an expert committee to come out with an action plan to restore not just a portion but the entire canal. The situation with respect to the feeder canals of other lakes is also similar.