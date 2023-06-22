Introspection on electoral defeat imperative, says Sadananda Gowda

June 22, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MYSURU

BJP leader and former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda said here on Thursday that an introspection and thorough analysis to ascertain the cause of the party’s reverse in the Assembly elections was necessary to infuse confidence in the workers.

He was speaking at the Mysuru district-level party workers meet in the city. Mr. Gowda said an introspection was necessary as the party had failed in conceiving a proper strategy. The defeat has caused heartburn among the workers and an introspection will help pinpoint the causes and take corrective measures. However, such an exercise must be an in-house affair and not in the presence of media lest the discussions and arguments will be projected as differences within the party, said Mr. Gowda.

He said there was dismay that the workers were not taken into confidence when the party was in power and efforts should be made to ensure that such mistakes do not recur. ‘’It is our responsibility to infuse the workers with confidence and it will be done,” Mr. Gowda added.

It is due to the hard work of the grassroots workers that the BJP was able to grow from only 2 seats in the Lok Sabha a few decades ago to over 300 seats so as to form the government on its own, said Mr. Gowda. BJP local leaders and MLA T.S. Srivatsa were among those present.

