Introspection: BJP seeks LS constituency-wise reports on poll outcome

The BJP, which expected to win more Lok Sabha seats particularly in North Karnataka, has initiated an exercise to introspect on the results in each of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies.

“We have asked for Lok Sabha constituency-wise reports on the results, with Assembly segment-wise outcomes,” BJP State general secretary P. Rajiv told The Hindu.

Based on these reports, the party would decide the ways and means of strengthening its organisation, besides preparing a plan to launch a campaign against “failures” of the Congress government, he said.

While maintaining that the BJP had done well to win a total of 19 seats along with its ally JD (S) by resisting the ruling Congress, he however, admitted that the party was expecting to win a few more seats, particularly in North Karnataka. Accusing the Congress of misusing its administrative power during the polls, he claimed that the BJP had still managed to hold onto its ground.

Sources in the BJP said that the party strategists were concerned that its tally would have been reduced in the range of just 9-10 if the JD (S) had not worked in synergy with it in many constituencies, particularly in areas that have a sizeable number of Vokkaliga voters.

It is learnt that the BJP strategists are worried over the party losing some of the constituencies where it had good influence, such as Davangere, Ballari, Bidar, Koppal, and Chikkodi. Party insiders feel that these constituencies could have been won if leaders had put in a little more effort.

The party is keen to strengthen its organisation by intensifying its campaigns and agitations against the government and build a tempo ahead of the polls to the local bodies.

Raj Bhavan chalo

The BJP is set to flex its muscles soon after the announcement of Lok Sabha poll results by taking up a Raj Bhavan chalo on Thursday, demanding the sacking of Minister for Scheduled Tribes Welfare B. Nagendra in connection with financial irregularities in the Karnataka Valmiki ST Development Corporation.

The protest is being led by party State president B.Y. Vijayendra and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok.

The BJP legislators would first meet at their legislature party office in Vidhana Soudha and take out a march till Raj Bhavan. They would also present a petition to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot seeking the dismissal of Mr. Nagendra.

