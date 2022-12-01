Introducing uniform civil code not possible, says Deve Gowda

December 01, 2022 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Deve Gowda said here on Thursday that it was impossible to introduce Uniform Civil Code in the country given the widespread opposition to it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to media persons, Mr. Gowda said he was opposed to it and would abide by the Constitution which did not allow for UCC. He said it was immaterial whether the issue would benefit the BJP or not, but the fact remains that it cannot be implemented.

On the Mekedatu drinking water project Mr. Gowda said the BJP has an “internal understanding” with the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu for political gains and hence the Centre has withheld permission for the project. At the same time Tamil Nadu has been permitted to harness the water flowing into the sea and 4 lakh hectares of land was being irrigated in and around Salem using this water, Mr. Gowda added.

Vowing to pursue the matter the former PM said that he had written a letter to the Prime Minister but has not received any response so far and hence he would raise the issue in the next session of the Rajya Sabha.

Election campaign

Mr. Deve Gowda said that he would join the election campaign from next month, All leaders including H.D. Kumaraswamy are taking part in the Pancharatna Yatra across the State and have been vested with the responsibility of fanning out across the villages. The party workers have been asked to launch door-to-door campaign to cover all segments, he added.

On the list of candidates Mr. Gowda said there are too many aspirants in certain constituencies including in Hassan and the list will be finalised by Mr. Kumaraswamy and H.D. Revanna.