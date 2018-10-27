‘Introducing Constitution in textbooks has fetched results’

more-in

Although there were no lacunae in the Constitution, the three organs — the Legislature, the Executive and the Judiciary — have failed to implement its principles, said the former High Court of Karnataka judge H.N. Nagmohan Das.

Inaugurating a “Samvidana Odu” [Read the Constitution] programme organised jointly by the Samvidana Odu Abhiyan, the Social Welfare Department and the District Legal Services Authority at Alur Venkatrao Bhavan here on Friday, Mr. Das said that “if we fail to protect the Constitution, internal conflict will occupy centre stage and ruin the country and catapult the nation once again into slavery.” Therefore, everyone has to read, understand and follow the principles of the Constitution, he said. A free nation becomes a republic only when it abides by the Constitution it has framed. For every Indian, the Constitution is a sacred book. A decade ago, there was an attempt made to include the Constitution in textbooks and it has yielded some good result. Just by providing education to the younger generation, the task is not completed. Along with that education, the young should be exposed to the rich culture and diversity of the country. This will enable them to understand problems and solve them. Students are being provided education but they lack knowledge of law. The need of the hour is to provide legal education to students to protect them from committing crimes, he said.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Eshappa Bhute said, “The Constitution should be read and understood by all. Students should be taught the Preamble and about the aspirations of the Constitution and helped to work to protect the unity of the country.”

State Bar Council member V.D. Kamraddi, Sadashiv Mirji, senior judge R.S. Chinnannavar, Vitthal Bhandari and others were present.