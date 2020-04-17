Introduce token system to help avoid crowding outside banks, says official

District in-charge Secretary N.S. Prasanna Kumar has directed the lead bank manger and bank officials to take initiatives to avoid crowding and ensure social distancing outside banks as beneficiaries were coming to draw pension amount deposited in their respective accounts under various government schemes, including Jan Dhan Yojana.

Addressing a meeting in Raichur on Thursday, Mr. Prasanna Kumar said that beneficiaries under various schemes were coming to banks to draw amounts. But, they were not maintaining social distancing despite a guideline to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus. Therefore, bankers should take immediate steps and introduce token system to avoid crowding, he advised.

District Health Officer Ramkrishna said that 100 samples have been sent so far for tests. Of these, 69 have tested negative and results have to come for the remaining. As many as 27 suspected cases were kept in hospitals and of these, 22 were discharged after they tested negative. Five are still in hospital awaiting their test report. A total of 232 people are now in government quarantine and 760 people are in home quarantine.

Deputy Commissioner R. Venkatesh Kumar briefed Mr. Prasanna Kumar about the action taken to bring water from the Tungabhadra dam to the district. “A sum of ₹ 1 crore was released to supply tanker water to 35 problematic villages,” he added.

Mr. Prasanna Kumar visited the APMC yard in the city and told farmers that there was no restriction on transporting farm produces to the yard. Relaxation has been given for agriculture activities.

Laxmikanth Reddy, CEO, C.B. Vedamurthy, Superintendent of Police, Durgesh, Additional Deputy Commissioner, and district-level officials were present.