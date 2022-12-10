Introduce the depth of Indianness to the people, CM tells Rangayana in Mysuru

December 10, 2022 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday called upon Rangayana theatre repertory in Mysuru to introduce the depth of Indianness to the people. This will help it find a new identity and new dimension in its actions besides changing the lives of the people and the society.

“Whatever is done, do it differently and stand out. Always be with the truth and look for novelty as Mysuru has always been known for bringing out something new and staying ahead,” Mr. Bommai said.

Speaking after inaugurating the Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival organised by Rangayana on the theme ‘Indianness’, he suggested that Rangayana can chronicle the beginnings of our civilisation and culture through the medium of theatre as he said that civilisation and culture were different. “Civilisation led to culture. What we have is civilisation and what we are is culture,” he said, quoting an expert.

The Chief Minister told the Rangayana to come up with theatre shows that should play an important role in removing social evils. “Carry out experiments on humanitarian issues,” he advised.

“Theatre is the best medium to convey what we cannot say in words. Through acting, we can communicate and make people easily understand issues. Such is the power of theatre,” he said in his address.

Describing actor Ramesh Aravind, who was present, a natural and simple actor, Mr. Bommai said an actor should not become conscious of his or her acting. Being real, factual and natural in acting is tough, he felt.

He said Rangayana should lay emphasis on clarity and precision as an institution.

Mr. Bommai said the government will extend all necessary support to Rangayana and will look into its demand for land for expanding its activities.

The venue of Bahuroopi inaugural event was shifted to Kalamandira from Bhoomigeetha on Rangayana premises due to rain. The inauguration of the theatre fest is usually done at the Bhomigeetha open air theatre.

In his address, senior actor Ramesh Aravind felt that the invisible bond is Indianness. Indianness is a combination of many things. Culture, music, festivals and many such fundamentals have made Indianness and kept it alive.

Saying that Rangayana has produced many wonderful talents, the popular actor said theatre is a very important part of our society. “I know the contributions of Rangayana in the field of theatre. I have seen the actors who are from this institution.”

Arguing that only knowledge makes us successful and keeps us going for long. Mr. Ramesh said theatre troupes that have come here to perform from other States can help us gain knowledge. By getting to know things from others, it makes us knowledgeable persons. Bahuroopi makes us scholarly and erudite, he observed.

On the occasion, minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar released a souvenir about the Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival and Mr. Ramesh Arvind released Bahuroopi Bulletin.

50 shows of controversial ‘Tipu Nijakanasugalu’ sought

In his welcome address, Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa urged the Chief Minister to support the Rangayana in staging the controversial play ‘Tipu Nijakanasugalu’ (Real Dreams of Tipu) in Karnataka. “We want at least 50 shows to be staged across the State,” said Mr Cariappa, who has written the play.

The director sought the 2-acre plot that was under the threat of alleged encroachment, for Rangayana. “It belonged to us and we have fenced it. Efforts were made to usurp the property. It’s under our control now,” he told the gathering.

Pratap Simha, MP of Mysuru, L. Nagendra, MLA, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Police Commissioner Ramesh, Deputy Director Nirmala Mathapathi and others were present. More than 500 artistes will be staging different plays spanning over a week at the festival.