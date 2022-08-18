Introduce new talents in Dasara cultural fete: Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

With this year’s Mysuru Dasara to be celebrated on a grand scale, the Dasara Festival Committee has been told to introduce new talents in the cultural events and not to repeat artistes who had performed in past festivities. All Dasara events that used to make the celebrations impressive and outstanding are being organised this year.

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar, who chaired the meeting of Dasara sub-committees here on Thursday, told the officials to ensure grandeur of the festivities and organise all events that used to be there in every celebration before the pandemic. Be it food festival, film festival or Yuva Dasara, the grandeur of all the events have to return this Dasara, he told the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham, who is the special officer of Dasara Festival Committee, and senior officials were present.

Meanwhile, suggestions are pouring in from various quarters for introducing new events this year since the celebrations were low-key last two years over the pandemic.

Industries’ association has urged the district administration to organise Kaigarika Dasara to showcase the traditional industries of Mysuru and products produced in Mysuru.