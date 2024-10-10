ADVERTISEMENT

Introduce breathing exercise in schools to beat stress and depression, says IMA

Published - October 10, 2024 08:01 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Vice-president of Indian Medical Association Karnataka Chapter Kiran Deshmukh addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The Indian Medical Association in Kalaburagi has urged the State government to introduce breathing exercises in educational institutions to address the challenges posed by educational stress and to help improve mental health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice-president of IMA Karnataka chapter Kiran Deshmukh, addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, said that on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, the IMA is focusing on spreading awareness about mental health and stress faced by students.

Pre-teen and teenage depression is a serious mental health problem that can affect everyday life, he said.

The results of slow-paced breathing practices have gained attention. Several psycho physiological mechanisms of action are proposed to underpin such techniques. Therefore, given the need for effective treatment that can be offered at scale with limited resources, breathing exercises on a regular basis can have significant potential, Dr. Deshmukh said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US