Introduce breathing exercise in schools to beat stress and depression, says IMA

The Indian Medical Association in Kalaburagi has urged the State government to introduce breathing exercises in educational institutions to address the challenges posed by educational stress and to help improve mental health.

Vice-president of IMA Karnataka chapter Kiran Deshmukh, addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, said that on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, the IMA is focusing on spreading awareness about mental health and stress faced by students.

Pre-teen and teenage depression is a serious mental health problem that can affect everyday life, he said.

The results of slow-paced breathing practices have gained attention. Several psycho physiological mechanisms of action are proposed to underpin such techniques. Therefore, given the need for effective treatment that can be offered at scale with limited resources, breathing exercises on a regular basis can have significant potential, Dr. Deshmukh said.