GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Introduce breathing exercise in schools to beat stress and depression, says IMA

Published - October 10, 2024 08:01 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Vice-president of Indian Medical Association Karnataka Chapter Kiran Deshmukh addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

Vice-president of Indian Medical Association Karnataka Chapter Kiran Deshmukh addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The Indian Medical Association in Kalaburagi has urged the State government to introduce breathing exercises in educational institutions to address the challenges posed by educational stress and to help improve mental health.

Vice-president of IMA Karnataka chapter Kiran Deshmukh, addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, said that on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, the IMA is focusing on spreading awareness about mental health and stress faced by students.

Pre-teen and teenage depression is a serious mental health problem that can affect everyday life, he said.

The results of slow-paced breathing practices have gained attention. Several psycho physiological mechanisms of action are proposed to underpin such techniques. Therefore, given the need for effective treatment that can be offered at scale with limited resources, breathing exercises on a regular basis can have significant potential, Dr. Deshmukh said.

Published - October 10, 2024 08:01 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.