Introduce 5 years rural service for doctors, says minister

MYSURU

23 May 2021 18:28 IST

In a move to mitigate scarcity of doctors in rural areas, Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar has sought compulsory rural service of five years from medical graduates who have studied under the government quota.

He has written to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to discuss the issue in the Cabinet and introduce a clause that was binding on the students seeking admission to medical courses under the government quota, to serve in villages for 5 years after completion of their studies.

Mr. Somashekar said the government spends at least ₹40 lakh to ₹50 lakh on each medical student but the State was unable to secure their services as they practise in urban areas while some prefer to go abroad. As a result, there was a growing dearth of doctors in the State and it was imperative to curb this trend and take remedial measures so that the services of doctors are harnessed locally, said the minister. This will also prevent brain drain or flight of talent, he added.

Calling for legal framework around which the compulsory rural service clause can be introduced, Mr. Somashekar said though the government was extending all facilities and had increased the salaries, not many were forthcoming to serve in the rural areas.