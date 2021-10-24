‘Intoxicated’ man kills wife

KALABURAGI

24 October 2021 05:21 IST

A man, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, murdered his wife when she was feeding their baby at Raghavendra Colony locality in Kalaburagi city on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Naseema Begum, 35.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Ibrahim, would quarrel with his wife demanding money from her father-in-law.

The police have arrested Ibrahim and a case has been registered at women’s police station.

