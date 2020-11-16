Karnataka

Interstate bus services between Karnataka and Kerala resume after nine months

Till Sunday, RTC buses of Karnataka and Kerala were 'exchanging' passengers at Talapady on Karnataka-Kerala border on National Highway 66.   | Photo Credit: Anil Kumar Sastry

Passenger bus services between Karnataka and Kerala that had remained suspended for over nine months following COVID-19 have resumed from Monday with State road transport corporations operating services between Kasargod in Kerala and Mangaluru in Karnataka.

Though Unlock 4 and 5 had envisaged resumption of interstate bus services and Karnataka was eager to introduce the same, Kerala government had not allowed interstate bus operations citing the pandemic. This was met with huge uproar by people, particularly in border areas who mainly depended upon neighbouring states for their livelihood.

Consequently, buses used to ‘exchange’ passengers at border posts, including Talapady on Dakshina Kannada and Kasargod borders. Passengers bound for either direction had to get down at the border and board the waiting bus of another State to reach their destination. This severely inconvenienced regular travellers as well as children and the aged. The Kerala government was under severe criticism for this move.

From Monday, both Karnataka SRTC and Kerala SRTC resumed services between Kasargod and Mangaluru by deploying 20 buses each. Both corporations are expected to clock 120 single trips each per day, said KSRTC’s Mangaluru Divisional Controller S.N. Aruna. Before COVID-19 lockdown, both corporations were running 40 buses doing 240 single trips each.

Mr. Aruna told The Hindu the Kerala government had not responded to KSRTC’s as well as Karnataka government’s plea to resume services for long. Communications were made with the Kerala authorities three times, he noted.

The Corporations would decide about operating normal services depending upon the response from passengers, Mr. Aruna added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 16, 2020 2:56:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/interstate-bus-services-between-karnataka-and-kerala-resume-after-nine-months/article33106969.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY