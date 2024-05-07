Interpol issues Blue Corner Notice against Prajwal Revanna 

May 07, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

Interpol issued on Tuesday (May 7) a Blue Corner Notice against “absconding” Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, accused of multiple instances of sexual abuse.

This will help the Special Investigation Team probing the case to locate Prajwal Revanna. He flew to Germany from Bengaluru on April 27 using his diplomatic passport. His whereabouts are currently not known, amid reports that he later flew to Dubai or Hungary.

The SIT had asked the Central Bureau of Investigation, the liaison authority with Interpol in India, to get Interpol to issue this notice three days ago. On Tuesday, it was issued to all 196 member countries of Interpol.

A Blue Corner Notice is issued to “collect additional information about a person’s identity, location, or activities in relation to a criminal investigation”. This notice is different from a Red Corner Notice that is issued to “seek the location and arrest of persons wanted for prosecution or to serve a sentence”.

