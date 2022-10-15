Internet services: Sagar chosen for pilot project

The Department of Telecommunications has chosen Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district as one among four taluks in the country in a pilot project to strengthen internet services in rural areas, said Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra.

Speaking to presspersons at Guddekeri village in Theerthahalli taluk on Saturday, he said the residents in the hilly areas of the taluk had been facing difficulty accessing the internet. “We had approached the Department of Telecommunications and BSNL to strengthen the services in the area. The private companies were also approached to improve their services in these locations. Now, the DoT has chosen Sagar as one among four taluks for a pilot project to strengthen internet services. This will benefit the rural people”, he said.

The MP said the process to provide high-speed internet services of up to 200 Mbps would be available in two-three months. The installation process would be completed soon. This would help people those working from home, he added.

Sagar MLA Hartal Halappa has welcomed the DoT for choosing Sagar taluk. “I and Lok Sabha member B.Y.Raghavendra have made repeated appeals to officers concerned to improve the internet connectivity in rural areas of Sagar. I am glad the taluk has been chosen for the pilot project. People of the taluk should make better use of the project”, he said.

Many villages in the taluk lack telephone and internet connectivity. During the COVID-19 lockdown, students faced difficulty in attending online classes in these localities.