Internet, public transport hit after protests

The people of Hassan and Chikkamagaluru, on Friday, felt the impact of the Thursday’s violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which led to two deaths in police firing in Mangaluru. Internet connectivity in some parts of Chikkamagaluru district was restricted and bus connectivity to Mangaluru was hit.

Residents of Sringeri, Koppa and N.R. Pura taluk experienced problems in net connectivity on cellphones. Some got messages from service providers stating that the net was restricted following government instructions. However, there was no official notification from the district administration in this regard. SP of Chikkamagaluru Harish Pandey said there was no restriction on the Internet in any part of the district. Additional Deputy Commissioner Kumara also said there was no decision from the administration on this issue.

The police had increased security at checkpoints on inter-district main roads. Vehicles reaching Dakshina Kannada via Charmadi Ghat were stopped for checking. The district police had deployed additional policemen at the checkposts.

The KSRTC had restricted its services on the NH 75 (Bengaluru-Mangaluru Road) on the day. Till afternoon, based on instructions from officers, KSRTC officials stopped Mangaluru-bound buses at Hassan bus stand. Later, after analysing the situation in Mangaluru, it resumed services up to Uppinangadi.