Internet gaming addiction: Mindfulness offers promising path to recovery, say NIMHANS researchers

Rohan (name changed), a 19-year-old medical student from Mumbai, took up Internet gaming to unwind after long hours of studying. But what started as a hobby quickly spiralled out of control. Soon, the medical student found himself prioritising gaming over his studies, skipping meals, and withdrawing from social interactions.

His grades plummeted, and he began experiencing severe anxiety. It was only after his parents intervened that he sought medical help.

His experience highlights the need for effective interventions, say researchers from the Department of Clinical Psychology, NIMHANS, who have initiated a study on the use of Mindfulness-based Interventions (MBIs) to help individuals manage Internet Gaming Disorder (IGD).

Paulomi M. Sudhir, Professor and Consultant in the Behavioural Medicine Unit of the Department of Clinical Psychology, said emerging evidence suggests that MBIs such as Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) and Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT) can help individuals like Rohan manage IGD.

“These interventions have already proven effective in treating conditions such as depression and anxiety, and show promise in treating addictive disorders” she said.

How MBIs help

Manoj Kumar Sharma, Professor, Department of Clinical Psychology, who also heads the SHUT Clinic at NIMHANS, said mindfulness works by promoting “focused, non-judgmental awareness of the present moment.” This practice can help those struggling with IGD in several key ways such as attention and emotion regulation, self-awareness and acceptance.

“By helping individuals regain control over their attention, emotions and behaviour, mindfulness could play a crucial role in reversing the tide of this growing problem. As awareness and research expand, mindfulness is poised to become a key component in the treatment of IGD,” he explained.

These two professors, who are guiding Syed Yaseen Ahmed, a clinical psychologist and PhD scholar in the Behavioural Medicine unit and SHUT Clinic, in his doctoral studies on the use of MBIs in managing IGD, said mindfulness helps individuals become more aware of their attention patterns, breaking the cycle of compulsive gaming.

Increase in gaming disorder

Mr. Yaseen said individuals who enrol in MBIs learn to avoid using gaming as an emotional escape by recognising and accepting negative emotions.

“India is experiencing a significant increase in IGD, especially among young people in the 13-25 age group. Studies show that around 3.6% of this age group is affected by IGD, with excessive gaming linked to issues like depression, anxiety, and poor academic performance. The widespread use of smartphones has made this problem more prevalent, with many youths spending countless hours in virtual worlds, often leading to serious real-world consequences,” he said.

“Mindfulness fosters a deeper understanding of the reasons behind gaming behaviour. It reduces the emotional impact of gaming cravings, lowering the chance of relapse. It also helps reframe gaming triggers and gradually reduces their power,” he said.

“Research indicates that combining mindfulness with other therapeutic approaches, such as cognitive behavioural therapy and family therapy, can be particularly effective. Although still in the early stages in India, mindfulness-based approaches have been found to promote emotional regulation, enhance self-awareness, and reduce impulsivity — factors that are crucial for managing IGD,” he said.