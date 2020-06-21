International Yoga Day | With no public gatherings, Mysuru celebrates yoga indoors, on roof tops

International Yoga Day celebrations in the city of Mysuru on June 21 may not have witnessed the “single largest gathering” of yoga performers like in the previous years due to the COVID-19-related ban on large congregations, but enthusiasts took to rooftops and private spaces to celebrate.

The message to develop immunity and keep COVID-19 at bay saw a large number of people taking to yoga and performing asanas from the safe confines of their respective homes in the city, known to be an international yoga hub.

Earlier this year, all efforts were made to bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mysuru to lead the yoga performance, as he had done from Ranchi in 2019 and other places earlier. However, the outbreak of the pandemic put a wet blanket on all the efforts resulting in a low-key celebration of International Yoga Day in terms of mass congregation at any single venue.

The programme was conducted at the palace premises under the aegis of Yoga Federation of Mysuru with a representative from the local AYUSH department. The 45 minute protocol designed by the Ministry of AYUSH was followed and 24 asanas were performed apart from pranayama (breathing exercise) and dhyana (meditation).

As against thousands who would congregate in front of the Mysuru Palace premises or the Race Course grounds, the Sunday event – which was live streamed on social media to encourage public to perform yoga indoors — saw five instructors and participants take part.

‘’We had sought permission from the Deputy Commissioner to perform in front of the palace and live stream the event on social media to popularise yoga. So, in terms of reach, it surpassed our earlier efforts’, said Ganesh Kumar, one of the yoga instructors conducting the event.

Mysuru has nearly 250 yoga schools and institutions. Though classes were suspended in view of the pandemic, students took to performing the asanas at their homes and on rooftops, according to B.P. Murthy of Chaitanya Yoga Kendra. He said the federation had circulated videos of a set of asanas last week in a bid to prepare the participants.

The feedback and the photographs being shared across social media platforms indicate that the response was higher this year given the COVID-19 scare. “There is a general realisation that building up immunity and shoring up mental health was the key to coping with the pandemic and also for the general well being. At least 2.5 lakh people must have performed yoga across the district’’, Mr. Murthy added.