International Yoga Day celebrated across Belagavi

June 21, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Belagavi

International Yoga Day was celebrated in government offices, universities and colleges, and private schools and colleges, across Belagavi on Wednesday.

Rajya Sabha member Eeranna Kadadi and other leaders participated in the Yoga Day event in front of the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi. ZP CEO Harshal Boyer, Additional DC K.T. Shantala and other officials, students, teachers and members of various NGOs were present. They performed yoga asanas and chanted shlokas. Schoolchildren presented a dance drama.

At VTU, Vice Chancellor S. Vidyashankar inaugurated the celebrations. Teachers and students performed asanas. Registrar B.E. Rangaswami, registrar (evaluation) T.N. Srinivas, physical education director Puttaswamy Gowda, resident engineer V.S. Dixit, NSS officer P.V. Kadagadakai, and others were present.

Yoga day was celebrated in the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC) with the theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ at the Naik Pandurang Salunkhe Boxing Arena.

Resource-persons explained the meaning of various asanas and breathing exercises. They said the Indian Army recognises the importance of this century-old practice and actively promotes yoga for physical fitness and mental well-being as an integral part of military training.

The MLIRC has incorporated yoga asanas into the daily routine of soldiers posted at the centre and encourages soldiers to learn and adopt various yoga techniques to improve mental concentration at work and develop a positive outlook in military life.

The respiratory adaptations of pranayama help soldiers acclimatize in environments where the oxygen levels are critically low. A positive well relaxed and de-stressed body and mind is the most significant benefit of yoga which in turn assist a soldier to operate in such challenging environments, they said.

Brigadier Joydip Mukherjee, Commandant, MLIRC, said that yoga develops mental and emotional orbits along with physical development and is a source of art, creativity, innovation and positive thinking, according to a release.

Yoga day was held in KSRP second battalion in Machche. Jainab Dakhani, yoga teacher led the Asana session. Resource person Prasad Deshpande spoke on the importance of healthy diet and exercise. Hamja Hussein, commandant, and others were present. It was held in association with Madhavbaug institute.

Yoga Day was held in Sant Meera High school in Angol. A yoga asana session was conducted by the school teachers in association with World Youth Federation’s Youth for Nation Committee of Karnataka.

Instructor Pradeep Anil Nelage taught warm up exercises and asanas like tadasana, vitabhadrasana, trikonasana, danurasana, surya namaskara and others. Principal Arati Patil, Ashwini Tudayekar, Geeta Gauda and others were present.

Former MP Prabhakar Kore inaugurated the celebrations in Sharada Devi Kore PUC College in Ankali village near Chikkodi. He said Yoga was a symbol of Indian culture that could be showcased to the world. He thanked PM Narendra Modi for organising the celebrations in USA.

Sanjay Kustigar of Patanjali Yoga Kendra, Prabhavati Kustigar, J.S. Tamagond, B.G. Javoor, B.S. Ambi and others were present.