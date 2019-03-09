International Women’s Day celebrated in Udupi

The International Women’s Day celebration, organised by the District Administration and District Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Committee, was held on Malpe beach on Friday.

Various sports events and a programme to create awareness on the importance of voting were held. The District Stree Shakti Okkoota, Mahila Mandali Okkoota, and Department of Women and Child Welfare also showed support.

Speaking at the inaugural function, Hephsiba Rani Korlapati, Deputy Commissioner, said it was essential for all voters to participate in elections in a democratic system. The Constitution gave all eligible citizens the right to vote. It was for the citizens to use this judiciously, she said.

Women members of Stree Shakti organization and District Offices Complex participated in throw-ball, tug-of-war and henna application.

The team under Ms. Korlapati; Sindhu B. Rupesh, CEO of Zilla Panchayat; and Nisha James, Superintendent of Police, participated won the tug-of-war. A rangoli competition was also held near the District Offices Complex.

Meanwhile, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) also celebrated International Women’s Day. The theme this year was #Balanceforbetter. Indira Chakravarthy, Chief Advisor to Public Health Engineering Department, Government of West Bengal, delivered the keynote address. She shared her views on ‘Balance between Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH)’ and improvement in health and nutrition. She also presented the results of various case studies from different parts of the country in this direction.

During the inauguration, a short film made by the students of School of Communication (SOC) under the guidance of Shubha H.S., Head, Media Studies, SOC, on the theme was screened.