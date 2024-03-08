ADVERTISEMENT

International Women’s Day: All-woman crew operate Rajya Rani Express from Mysuru to Bengaluru

March 08, 2024 04:40 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - MYSURU

The service from Mysuru to Bengaluru was completely operated by women crew comprising the loco pilot, assistant loco pilot, train manager, ticket examiners and the RPF escort

The Hindu Bureau

Loco Pilot G. Shreesha and Assistant Loco Pilot G. Sona operate the Rajya Rani Express from Mysuru to Bengaluru to mark International Women’s Day, on March 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

The Rajya Rani Express, which departed from Mysuru to Bengaluru on March 8, was special for the staff as well as the passengers.

For, the train was operated by an all-woman crew to mark International Women’s Day. The idea was conceived by the Mysuru division of South Western Railway. Authorities described the initiative as a tribute to women empowerment and gender equality in the Indian Railways.

The train was completely operated and managed by women crew comprising the loco pilot, assistant loco pilot, train manager, ticket examiners and the RPF escort.

G. Shreesha was the Loco Pilot, G. Sona was the Assistant Loco Pilot, and Priyadarshini was the Train Manager.

This year’s theme, “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress”, echoed throughout the event and was guided Shilpi Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru division.

She said the focus was on addressing economic empowerment and promoting inclusivity to drive tangible progress for women in the workforce. The overarching campaign theme — Inspire Inclusion — encapsulated the essence of the event, emphasising the pivotal role of women in shaping the future of Indian Railways, according to Shilpi Agarwal.

Shilpi Agarwal, along with members of the South Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation, distributed rose buds and chocolates to passengers, as a special gesture symbolising appreciation and solidarity.

Ms. Agarwal underscored the importance of recognising and supporting women in the Indian Railways to drive positive change and foster a more inclusive and equitable working atmosphere, and for championing the cause of women’s empowerment in the railways.

E. Vijaya and Vinayak Naik, Additional Divisional Railway Managers, Ankita Verma, Senior Divisional Operations Manager, J. Lohiteshwara, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Vishnu Gouda, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer, members of South Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation, were among those present when the train was flagged off at 2.50 p.m. from platform number 1 of Mysuru Junction.

