International symposium on business education in Davangere from today

The Faculty of Commerce and Management, GM University, Davangere, has organised a three-day international symposium, “Business Education: Bridging Borders, Shaping Futures”, starting Tuesday.

Addressing presspersons in Davangere on Monday, professor and dean of Faculty of Commerce and Management, GM University, Basavaraj Swamy said that the symposium will be a transformative experience for participants as eminent international and Indian scholars and top corporate leaders will be delivering talks on various subjects.

He said that the symposium comprised keynote addresses, panel discussions and networking sessions, offering students, faculty and managers a comprehensive understanding of the latest trends, challenges and opportunities in the business education landscape.

Some of the prominent speakers are Leburn Rose and Laurence Fisher from London South Bank University, United Kingdom, O.P. Goel, former Head, Bosch India Foundation and Consultant, National Skill Development Corporation, S.R. Shankpal, Vice-Chancellor, GM University, M.M. Munshi, Chairperson, MBA Department, VTU, and Poornima Charantimath, professor Emeritus, GM University.

Placement Officer Tejaswi Kattimani said that the distinguished professors from London South Bank University, U.K., will be staying on GM University campus for a couple of days to guide and mentor MBA students and faculty.

For more information and registration details, please visit www.gmu.ac.in or call Dr. Basavaraj Swamy on Ph: 8800441841.