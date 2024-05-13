GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

International symposium on business education in Davangere from today

Published - May 13, 2024 09:25 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Faculty of Commerce and Management, GM University, Davangere, has organised a three-day international symposium, “Business Education: Bridging Borders, Shaping Futures”, starting Tuesday.

Addressing presspersons in Davangere on Monday, professor and dean of Faculty of Commerce and Management, GM University, Basavaraj Swamy said that the symposium will be a transformative experience for participants as eminent international and Indian scholars and top corporate leaders will be delivering talks on various subjects.

He said that the symposium comprised keynote addresses, panel discussions and networking sessions, offering students, faculty and managers a comprehensive understanding of the latest trends, challenges and opportunities in the business education landscape.

Some of the prominent speakers are Leburn Rose and Laurence Fisher from London South Bank University, United Kingdom, O.P. Goel, former Head, Bosch India Foundation and Consultant, National Skill Development Corporation, S.R. Shankpal, Vice-Chancellor, GM University, M.M. Munshi, Chairperson, MBA Department, VTU, and Poornima Charantimath, professor Emeritus, GM University.

Placement Officer Tejaswi Kattimani said that the distinguished professors from London South Bank University, U.K., will be staying on GM University campus for a couple of days to guide and mentor MBA students and faculty.

For more information and registration details, please visit www.gmu.ac.in or call Dr. Basavaraj Swamy on Ph: 8800441841.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.