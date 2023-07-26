ADVERTISEMENT

International symposium on blockchain and AI in Hubballi today

July 26, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Resource persons from Australia and Nigeria will be delivering talks at the International Symposium on “Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence: Ethico-Legal Perspective” to be held in Hubballi on Thursday.

KLE Society’s Gurusiddappa Kotambri (GK) Law College is organising the international symposium in association with Global Academy of Law-Tech Education and Research (GALTER), Hyderabad, at the IMSR auditorium on BVB Campus in Hubballi.

The symposium is being organised to sensitise law students to the emerging challenges in the field of Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a release issued by Principal of GK Law College Dnyaneshar P. Chouri, Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) C. Basavaraju will inaugurate the symposium at 9.30 a.m., while Registrar of KLE Technological University Basavaraj Anami is the chief guest.

Director of KLE Society Shankaranna Munavalli will preside over the inaugural session. Sharada G. Patil and Sanjiv M. Hullur are convenor and coordinator for the symposium, respectively.

Sessions

During the three sessions planned under the symposium, solicitor and barrister practising in the Supreme Court of New South Wales and High Court of Australia Chandrika Subramanian will deliver a talk on “Blockchain and Ethico Legal Aspects”, while tech writer and advocate from Nigeria Amana Alkali on “Regulation of Cryptocurrencies and Exchanges”.

Founder-director of GALTER M.K. Bhandari will speak on “AI and Ethico Legal Concerns”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US