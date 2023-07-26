International symposium on blockchain and AI in Hubballi today

July 26, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Resource persons from Australia and Nigeria will be delivering talks at the International Symposium on “Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence: Ethico-Legal Perspective” to be held in Hubballi on Thursday.

KLE Society’s Gurusiddappa Kotambri (GK) Law College is organising the international symposium in association with Global Academy of Law-Tech Education and Research (GALTER), Hyderabad, at the IMSR auditorium on BVB Campus in Hubballi.

The symposium is being organised to sensitise law students to the emerging challenges in the field of Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence.

According to a release issued by Principal of GK Law College Dnyaneshar P. Chouri, Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) C. Basavaraju will inaugurate the symposium at 9.30 a.m., while Registrar of KLE Technological University Basavaraj Anami is the chief guest.

Director of KLE Society Shankaranna Munavalli will preside over the inaugural session. Sharada G. Patil and Sanjiv M. Hullur are convenor and coordinator for the symposium, respectively.

Sessions

During the three sessions planned under the symposium, solicitor and barrister practising in the Supreme Court of New South Wales and High Court of Australia Chandrika Subramanian will deliver a talk on “Blockchain and Ethico Legal Aspects”, while tech writer and advocate from Nigeria Amana Alkali on “Regulation of Cryptocurrencies and Exchanges”.

Founder-director of GALTER M.K. Bhandari will speak on “AI and Ethico Legal Concerns”.