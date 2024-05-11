International symposium at KUD from today

An international symposium on the ‘dasoha’ (mass feeding) concept of 12th century social reformer will mark the golden jubilee celebration of ‘Basaveshwara Study Chair’ at Karnatak University in Dharwad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Saturday, Vice-Chancellor of Karnatak University K.B. Gudasi said that the international symposium would be held on Sunday and Monday while the golden jubilee celebrations would be held on April 15 at Golden Jubilee Auditorium on the university campus.

Prof. Gudasi said that Basaveshwar Study Chair at Karnatak University had completed 50 years of its establishment and the international symposium had been organised to mark the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said 16 thinkers and intellectuals would be delivering talks at the symposium, which would delve into the ‘dasoha’ concept introduced by Basaveshwara in 12th century.

Prof. Gudasi said that a colourful procession would be held prior to the inauguration of the symposium, during which bundles of ‘vachanas’ would be carried by students, who would also recite vachanas.

The Vice-Chancellor said that 15 books authored by various writers would be released to mark the golden jubilee celebrations of the study chair. This apart ‘Vachana Bank’ and a documentary on Basava chair would be released, he said.

Top university

Prof. Gudasi said that Karnatak University had been recognised as Asia’s top university by London-based The Times Higher Education Magazine. He said that Karnatak University was the sole State-run university that had earned the recognition and it was matter of pride for all those associated with the university.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.