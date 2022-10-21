International poetry meet witnesses ruckus over poem on ‘dictator’

The Hindu Bureau RAICHUR
October 21, 2022 18:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A poetry meet in Ballari, which had poets from across the world participating, witnessed chaos for a while when Wilson Kateel, a poet from Mangaluru, was reciting his poem which purportedly hinted at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As Mr. Kateel began reciting his poem, titled ‘Sarvadhikari Preetisabekittu’ (The dictator should have fallen in love), one Ramanath Bhandarkar, who was in the audience, stood up and demanded that the poet specifically name the “dictator” hinted at in the poem.

Mr. Kateel, however, continued with his recitation. Enraged by this, Mr. Bhandarkar, who was then joined by a few more people in the audience, started arguing. Meanwhile, a few poets who had arrived from different countries began raising slogans in support of the poet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

While Mr. Bhandarkar raised “Modi zindabad” slogans, those supporting Mr. Kateel demanded that he recite the same poem a second time as a token of protest against what they called attempt to thwart freedom of expression.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Bhandarkar eventually walked out of the conference hall, along with his supporters, and the poetry session continued.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Kannada

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app