International poetry meet witnesses ruckus over poem on ‘dictator’

A poetry meet in Ballari, which had poets from across the world participating, witnessed chaos for a while when Wilson Kateel, a poet from Mangaluru, was reciting his poem which purportedly hinted at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As Mr. Kateel began reciting his poem, titled ‘Sarvadhikari Preetisabekittu’ (The dictator should have fallen in love), one Ramanath Bhandarkar, who was in the audience, stood up and demanded that the poet specifically name the “dictator” hinted at in the poem.

Mr. Kateel, however, continued with his recitation. Enraged by this, Mr. Bhandarkar, who was then joined by a few more people in the audience, started arguing. Meanwhile, a few poets who had arrived from different countries began raising slogans in support of the poet.

While Mr. Bhandarkar raised “Modi zindabad” slogans, those supporting Mr. Kateel demanded that he recite the same poem a second time as a token of protest against what they called attempt to thwart freedom of expression.

Mr. Bhandarkar eventually walked out of the conference hall, along with his supporters, and the poetry session continued.