International Museum Day celebrated 

The city known for its slew of museums celebrated International Museum Day 2024 the theme of which was “Museums for Education and Research”, on Saturday.

Leading the celebrations was the Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage which conducted an exhibition of coins of various dynasties in what was a throw back to a bygone era.

The coin collection on display belonged to P.K. Keshav Murthy of Hunsur who has hundreds of coin expos to his credit. The 5th-century punch-marked coin, coins minted by the Guptas, Kushanas, Satavahanas, Greeks, Romans, Kadambas, Cholas, Pandyas as also the Mughlas, were on display apart from the currencies that were in vogue during the British period, the Wadiyars of Mysuru and other kingdoms.

One of the highlights was the currencies of different kingdoms under British India apart from the currencies in vogue during the British rule besides the evolution of notes and their design of India since its independence.

Devaraju, Commissioner, Department of Archaeology and Museums, and other officials were present and scores of students from educational institutions visited the museum. The coin museum was an added attraction to the department’s regular museum which kept open to the public and has a slew of sculptures from different parts of Karnataka.

The Mysuru Rail Museum which has a slew of collection of artefacts and steam locomotives also celebrated the International Museum Day by offering a free entry to children from orphanages, differently-abled students from educational institutions and those below 12 years of age.

The authorities said the International Museum Day emphasises the pivotal role played by the museums by fostering cultural exchange, enriching diverse cultures and nurturing mutual understanding for global cooperation and peace

