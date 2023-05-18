International Museum Day celebrated

May 18, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - MYSURU

The Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage conducted a guided tour for visitors to the various museums in the city as part of the International Museum Day on Thursday.

This year’s theme is Museums, Sustainability and Well-being and the department ferried students and the general public to different museums under its ‘’Museum on Wheels’’ concept.

C.N. Manjula, Deputy Director of the department, flagged off the Museum on Wheels and it covered the archaeology museum, Regional Museum of Natural History, Folk Museum at Manasagangotri and Rail Museum.

She said about 120 people from different parts of the State took part in the event which was being conducted since the last five years.

Meanwhile, a release said the Mysuru Rail Museum is taking part in the 3-day International Museum Expo 2023 which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday.

The expo is being organised as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and to celebrate the 47th International Museum Day and the Mysuru Rail Museum stall has displayed a miniature wooden replica of the 1899-built Maharani’ royal coach and a miniature working model of a steam engine. They were turning out to be a great draw among the rail enthusiasts and general public, the release added.

The Mysuru Rail Museum is among the earliest rail museums to be set up in the country to showcase exhibits like vintage steam locomotives, royal saloon, inspection coaches, goods wagons and other system equipment of the railways built by the erstwhile rulers of Mysore kingdom.These relics have immense significance in terms of heritage and every effort is made to preserve them for posterity, the release added.